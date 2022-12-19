A Toronto Sex Club Employee Shared What She Wants People To Know Before Visiting
Don't have expectations!
If you've ever wanted to visit a sex club in Canada, but aren't sure where to start, we've got you covered.
Narcity recently chatted with an employee at Oasis Aqualounge in Toronto to get the details on what people should know before they visit, whether they're experiencing the sex club for the first time or visiting as a regular.
Fatima Mechtab, who is a business partner and event producer at the "water-themed adult private members' spa and lounge," shared some of her insights into what visitors should keep in mind.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Follow the rules
"We're very big on our rules," Mechtab shared. "Consent is of the utmost importance at Oasis Aquaounge."
"And I'm gonna go a step further by saying, not only does no mean no — only an emphatic yes throughout play means yes. So that's along the lines of active consent."
She explained that all guests have the prerogative to change their minds at any time.
"So just because somebody agrees to play or doing a scene doesn't mean they can't change their mind, and therefore, you know, exercising active consent is very important," Mechtab shared.
The venue also has an "ask once, don't ask twice" rule, which means that if you ask someone to engage in some sort of play and they decline, you cannot ask them again.
Caution around alcohol consumption
Although the venue does serve alcohol, Mechtab says staff are mindful of guests' consumption.
"We're very careful about people's safety," she explained. "And because of the amount of stairs in the building, and because of the water facilities and nudity and stuff like that, we do reserve the right to cut people off sooner than another bar might."
Mechtab explained that there are too many liabilities involved if someone becomes too intoxicated.
"So we're a little more strict, but we definitely encourage people to have fun and let loose, and we absolutely want people to embrace their fantasies, embrace their desires in a non-judgmental environment, which is why we host a variety of events."
Some of those events include things like "Bukakke Night" or "Tantra Teaser."
"A woman that enjoys bukkake can also be the same woman who enjoys tantra, or maybe not, but it's not our place to judge," she explained.
"And as long as everything happens in a safe and consensual way, we want people to enjoy sexuality on their own terms."
Don't have expectations
While you may think going to a sex club means you're going to be able to engage in the type of play that you specifically want, that's not the case.
"A lot of people may feel that, because they paid a certain amount in admissions, they're guaranteed something to happen — and that's absolutely not true," Mechtab explained.
"We do not provide any type of sexual services whatsoever. We are a venue that allows people to express themselves sexually in whatever way they choose to."
Instead, she recommends that you just try to enjoy yourself and keep an open mind.
You can start making connections before you go
If you're feeling nervous about going to the venue, Mechtab suggests you reach out to the online community and get to know people by becoming a monthly subscriber on their platform.
"Members can RSVP if they're going on a particular night, so if you've made friends with people on the platform, you can see if they're going," she explained.
Once you're there, she also recommends taking part in group activities to help ease you into the swing of things.
"Be willing to participate in any games or icebreakers, because if you're shy and nervous, those will definitely help loosen you up a little bit," she explained.
And, if you're feeling a little lost? "Don't be afraid to ask questions," Mechtab advised.
Oasis Aqualounge
Price: $15+ per person
Address: 231 Mutual St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're interested in checking out a sex club, Oasis is a great spot to experience one for the first time.
Accessibility: The building is not wheelchair accessible but support is available for those with disabilities.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
