Wages In Canada Are Set To Increase In 2023 & These Provinces Will Have The Biggest Hikes
Certain industries can also expect higher salaries.
Wages in Canada are predicted to go up across the board in 2023, but some provinces may have it better than others.
According to a survey conducted by consulting company Eckler, the national average base salary in Canada is expected to increase by an average of 4.2% in 2023.
With the tight labour market and continued inflation, companies have started planning to put more cash into employee compensation packages — especially now that restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic are in the rearview mirror.
But, according to the report, those increases won't be felt equally across all provinces, with some expecting higher bumps than others.
For example, B.C., Ontario and Quebec are projected to have the highest average salary increases at 4.1%.
This is while Yukon, Nunavut and P.E.I. will see the lowest anticipated salary increase range of 3.2% to 3.5%.
Of course, the increase in wages also depends on the industry. The information technology sector is expecting the biggest increase, with a projected hike of 5.4%.
After that comes membership organizations and professional associations with 5.3%, followed by media and communications at 5.1% and construction wages rising 5.1%.
On the reverse end, the education sector is expected to only see an increase of 2.5%. Other groups expecting less growth in their salaries are health care (2.7%), agriculture (3.4%) and hospitality (3.5%).
So, if you're looking to try to beat inflation in Canada, maybe this is the inspiration you need for a location or career change.
Of course, if you're in an industry that is seeing increments, this might make you feel a bit more secure.
However, it is worth noting that the salary hikes projected here still fall short of the current rate of inflation in Canada, which is now at 7%. Here's to hoping that number drops in the months to come!
