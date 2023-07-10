Justin Trudeau Makes Over $300K As PM & Here's How His Salary Compares To Other Politicians
There are big differences between the PM's salary and what Pierre Poilievre or Jagmeet Singh make. 💰
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes more than $300,000 a year in his job as the leader of the country and as a member of parliament.
That six-figure salary is significantly more than the salaries of other federal politicians like Pierre Poilievre and Jagmeet Singh, along with provincial leaders like Doug Ford.
If you had no clue how much money the prime minister makes, you're not the only one because a poll released earlier in 2023 found that less than one in five Canadians know Trudeau's salary.
Most people, 42% to be exact, said that they think Trudeau makes less than $301,000 a year and 24% think he earns more than $400,000 a year.
Only 18% of Canadians who were surveyed knew that Trudeau's salary is between $301,000 and $400,000.
When asked about the prime minister's compensation, 41% said it's "too much" and 47% said it's "about right."
Then, only 38% of Canadians knew that the salary of Pierre Poilievre, who is the leader of the official opposition in Canada, is between $201,000 and $300,000.
When people were told about what the salary actually is, 45% called it "too much" and 44% said it's "about right."
So, if you want to find out how much money some of the country's top politicians make, here are the salaries of Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh and Ford.
How much does Justin Trudeau make?
Trudeau's salary includes not only money for being prime minister but also money for being a member of parliament and an allowance for travel.
He earns $194,600 a year for being the prime minister and he also gets a $2,000 car allowance for being the leader of the country.
Members of the House of Commons get a basic sessional indemnity — a sum of money paid as compensation — for their roles as parliamentarians.
So, on top of the salary he gets for being Canada's prime minister, Trudeau also earns $194,600 a year for being an MP.
That brings his total salary to $389,200 a year without the prime minister's car allowance and $391,200 with that allowance included.
How much does Pierre Poilievre make?
Poilievre earns a few salaries for his roles as an MP and the leader of the official opposition in the House of Commons.
Just like Trudeau, he gets a basic sessional indemnity of $194,600 because he's an elected MP.
He also gets $92,800 a year for being the leader of the opposition which comes with a $2,000 car allowance.
All of that works out to $287,400 a year without the allowance for a car and $289,400 with it included.
Poilievre's salary just is a little over $100,000 less than what Trudeau makes.
How much does Jagmeet Singh make?
Singh, like Trudeau and Poilievre, gets more than one salary as a parliamentarian because he's not just an MP.
He earns $194,600 a year as a basic sessional indemnity since he's an MP in Canada.
Then, he also gets a salary of $65,800 for being an official party leader.
Singh makes $260,400 a year as a member of parliament and the leader of an official party in the House of Commons.
That's $128,800 less than how much Trudeau makes as prime minister and an MP.
How much does Doug Ford make?
According to the public sector salary disclosure from 2022 that was released by the government of Ontario, Ford's salary was $208,974 for being the premier of the province.
So, Ford makes $180,226 less than Trudeau does, $107,174 less than Poilievre and $51,426 less than Singh.
