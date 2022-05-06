This Vintage Open-Top Bus In Banff Is A Unique Way To See The Rockies
Travel the mountains in style.
If you're looking to see Banff in a whole new light, this vintage open-top bus tour will take you to some of the national park's iconic landmarks and teach you about its most notable guests and you'll get to travel in style.
As part of the tours, run by Open Top Touring, guests are whisked away on a 1930s-style, vintage-inspired open-top bus for a truly unique experience of the Rockies but with all the comfort of travelling in this century.
There are two different 90-minute tours that take you to beautiful locations including Surprise Corner, Vermilion Viewpoint, Tunnel Mountain, Mount Norquay and Bow Falls so you can snap a selfie.
You'll also get to see some of Banff's most iconic landmarks on the way such as the Banff Springs Hotel.
Each tour also comes with a tour guide in full period costume who will teach you about the fascinating history of Banff, and the countless famous faces that have visited the park over the years from Marilyn Monroe to actual royalty. It's a tour and a history lesson all in one.
As mountain weather is known for being pretty unpredictable, the buses also come complete with canvas roofs so you'll not have to worry about getting soaked on your travels.
Tours depart from either the Mount Royal Hotel or Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff at various times throughout the day so you'll be able to grab brunch or explore some of Banff's short hikes beforehand.
You can even book an afternoon tea or head for a cocktail at the Rundle Bar at the Banff Springs Hotel for the ultimate day of luxury.
Open Top Touring
Price: Tickets from $24 for children ages 6-15, $42 for adults.
Address: Mount Royal Hotel, 138 Banff Ave, Banff, AB or Fairmont Banff Springs, 405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB.
Why You Should Go: You'll get a truly unique tour of Banff on this vintage-inspired bus where you can gaze out of the open roof at the towering mountains. Tour guides will also be on hand to teach you about the fascinating history of Banff too.