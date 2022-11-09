Morning Brief: Quebec's Incredible Ice Palace, Top Dollar Store Hacks & More
9 things you need to know for Wednesday, November 9.
Happy Hump Day — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top:Captain America actor Chris Evans was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday, which is all fine and well until you realize that People felt the need to clarify that the 41-year-old was merely the sexiest among the living. Without that caveat, who would have won the top prize? Paul Newman? Muhammad Ali?
In Case You Missed It
1. The Four Major Perks Of Getting Permanent Resident Status In Canada
As Sophie Chong sees it, there are four major benefits that come with obtaining permanent resident status in Canada. First and foremost, it puts you on the path to becoming a full-blown Canadian citizen — no small thing. Second, being a permanent resident also entitles you to protection under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms — which, again, is something that no Canadian should take for granted. Check out Sophie's full breakdown, including how to actually become a permanent resident.
- By The Numbers: The federal government announced earlier this month that Canada hopes to add over one million immigrants from 2023-25 with a focus on a number of in-demand job sectors. Revisit that piece here.
- My Take: I know it's easy for some to say "we don't want them taking our jobs" but the fact is that there are so many key industries in Canada in need of additional labour. If you don't like it, feel free to become a health care worker in your spare time.
2. Doug Ford Gets Tied Up In Folksy Non-Sequitur Amid Ontario Labour Update
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has had a heckuva week — and it's barely Wednesday. Speaking with reporters about the province's recommenced negotiations with CUPE — the union backing key school support staff like education assistants and custodians — the provincial Tories' boss insisted on ending with a "lighter note," then proceeded to tell an odd story about how an elderly constituent insisted Ford take his tie. Stuart McGinn breaks down the latest sideshow attraction in the roiling labour standoff.
- Fallout: Unfortunately, Ford's attempt to seemingly soften up public opinion didn't seem to garner much of a positive response from the general public, with several denizens of Twitter wondering why he wasn't sticking to the task at hand.
3. Let's 'Taco-Bout' The Things The U.S. Simply Does Better Than Canada
As Canadians, we generally have a lot of pride in the things our country does well — like hockey, health care and a seemingly endless stream of ubiquitous pop musicians. On the other hand, we're also the first to admit that there are some things our neighbours to the south simply do better. From Tex-Mex cuisine to vastly more affordable wireless service, Helena Hanson details which aspects of American life Canadians on the internet can't help but give props to.
What Else You Need To Know Today
💸 DOLLAR DAYS
Hey, times are tough — especially when it comes to household staples. Looking to save a few bucks, a Reddit user polled the web on the "best-kept Dollarama secrets"; from sunscreen to oddly amazing popcorn, Sarah Rohoman breaks down some of the most insightful responses.
📦 YOU'VE GOT MAIL
We've all been there: you've entered all your credit card and mailing info for an online order, only to discover that the product doesn't even ship to Canada. Bummer! But don't despair; as Sofia Misenheimer writes, a TikToker shared the service she uses to get those hard-to-ship items across the border with minimal extra fees.
⛰️ MOUNTAIN TIME
Move over, Niagara Falls; Condé Nast Traveller named Alberta mountain town Banff one of our country's most underrated places to visit, Charlie Hart reports — a bit ironic, since Banff National Park sees about four million visitors a year, but we'll take it!
🧊 ICY RECEPTION
If you ever wondered where the White Witch from Narnia found her home decor inspiration, look no further than the one-of-a-kind Hôtel de Glace. The 30-room ice palace is just 20 minutes from downtown Quebec City and offers guests an incredible elevated igloo experience, Katherine Caspersz writes.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
"Thong Song" rapper Sisqó turns 44 years old today; scandalous! Boyband crooner Nick Lachey is 49. Pro wrestler Chris Jericho, whose family traces its lineage back through Alberta's Ukrainian diaspora, is 52. The late Carl Sagan was born on this day in 1934; "How lucky we are to live in this time: the first moment in human history where we are, in fact, visiting other worlds."
Thanks for reading Narcity'sCanada Morning Brief — the only newsletter with less ties to the state of Pennsylvania than Dr. Oz.
Have a question or comment about today's edition? Let me know at andrew.potter@narcity.com or hit me up on Twitter if you'd prefer at @andrewjoepotter.
Have a great day and I will see you back here tomorrow!