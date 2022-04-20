Alberta Is Named The 'Dope Destination' In North America & 4 Other Provinces Made The List
Live the high life!
The "dope destinations" in North America have been ranked and Alberta topped the list.
According to a study by KAYAK, a travel agency, about one in four Americans aged between 21 and 34 chose to travel to a particular destination because cannabis was legal.
Now that the Canada-U.S. border has opened up again, it appears that they are looking to their neighbours to the north for some fun this summer — as five Canadian provinces made the top 10 list.
The KAYAK study adds, "While this isn't news to Canadian travellers, it's a nice reminder that the travel landscape is heading in a more cannabis-friendly direction."
Alberta topped the list of "dope destinations" and KAYAK's hacker tip for travellers was to do the graffiti alley tour in Calgary, where you can smoke while guides show you around the city's street art.
Neighbouring B.C. featured in second place in the study, which said that if people are looking for a cannabis-friendly vacation, they should head to High Score, Vancouver's retro video game arcade lounge, where there is a dispensary and dab bar.
Three other Canadian provinces also made the list as "dope destinations."
Manitoba was listed as the fifth location and KAYAK's tip for travellers was to take a stroll along the river and head along south Osborne Street to see "all that Winnipeg has to offer."
Nova Scotia ranked seventh in the study and the recommendation for visitors was to go to the High Life Social Club, which is inspired by Amsterdam vapour lounges and cafes. It also recommended themed trivia nights called "Are you smarter than a stoner?" and The Open Smoke Comedy Show.
Ontario ranked eighth and KAYAK recommended visiting Puff Mama's Underground Comedy/Cafe 420 for its "Dope N Mic" nights.
U.S. locations that also made the list were the states of California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
