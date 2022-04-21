Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

500 Pounds Of Weed Was Spilled On A US Highway & Cops Said, Well 'It's 4/20'

"You definitely don’t see this every day."

Vancouver Editor
Weed spilled on a Missouri highway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol | Twitter

As if the weed-filled day could get any greener, a wild amount of marijuana was spilled all across a highway in Missouri on 4/20.

People driving to work got to see 500 pounds of marijuana on the road, and the state troopers even couldn't resist making a joke out of the situation.

Troopers responded to the crash on April 20, and in a tweet, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said: "You don’t see this everyday, but it is 4/20…"

The collision occurred on the I-70 in Callaway County, and no one was seriously hurt — except maybe the packages of bud that were strewn across the busy highway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said that arrests were made.

A 32-year-old man was arrested with a felony charge of first-degree trafficking of drugs and a 34-year-old man was arrested with a felony charge of first-degree trafficking drugs and a "C and I driving resulting in an crash."

In another tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they said that after all of the packages of weed were collected from the scene of the car crash, "it took more than one patrol car to transport it to the evidence room."

That is a whole lot of weed — even for 4/20.

