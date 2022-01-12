Trending Tags

This Airport In BC Is Close To Being The First In The World To Have A Cannabis Store Inside

You're literally going to get high. ✈️

Vancouver Editor
Sergiy Borakovskyy | Dreamstime, Atomazul | Dreamstime

An airport in B.C. could become the very first in the world to open up a cannabis retail store inside.

This new store would take the meaning of getting high to a whole new level for people flying from the Prince George Airport, and it might happen soon.

A press release from the Prince George Airport Authority on January 7, 2022, said that the company, Copilot, which is pioneering cannabis for travel, has applied for a business license to operate at YXS.

If the company gets a business license from the city, then it plans to open up the cannabis retail store at some point this year. If it does open, the release said that it would be making history as "the first cannabis retail store in an airport terminal worldwide."

The CEO of the Prince George Airport Authority, Gordon Duke, said that the City Council is expected to give their business license application the first reading on January 10.

Getting this approval is one of the last steps in the process before they are allowed to open the store. As for what they'll be selling, it will be "the same as other cannabis retail stores in Prince George," Duke said.

The Copilot founders said in the release that they have the mission of "making travel a less stressful and more enjoyable experience."

They added that if they get the business license, they too "believe this will be the first cannabis retail store to be in an airport terminal worldwide."

There's no doubt that if they are able to open the doors of their business, it will make for a much more chilled-out flying experience.

Delayed flights stressing you out? No worries — just hit up your Copilot.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

