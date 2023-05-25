This 4km Alberta Hike Takes You Right Through A Tree-Lined Canyon With A Waterfall (PHOTOS)
It's stunning!
If you're looking for a chilled-out hike to kick off the sunny season, this easy Alberta hike is one you're going to need to add to your list.
Grotto Canyon is just over a four-kilometres long and it can be found just outside of Canmore and it's the perfect hike to ease you back into summer adventures.
The hike is just over two-kilometres each way and throughout, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the deep canyon before reaching a waterfall.
The trail is lined with huge twisted and turning canyon walls lined with trees which feels like another world. There are also often climbers tackling the huge rock faces.
As you make your way along the rocky dry riverbed deep in the canyon, you'll be able to see ancient wall paintings throughout that date back thousands of years.
The first part of the hike ends with a stunning waterfall plunging from the canyon top and it's the perfect spot to stop, have a snack and take in the scenery around you.
With very little elevation, Grotto Canyon trail is perfect for hiking newbies and experienced hikers too. However, it can be pretty rocky in places so good hiking boots are definitely a bonus.
The area is also home to plenty of easy hikes, including the ever-popular Grassi Lakes where you'll be able to take in an emerald-green pool surrounded by stunning forests.
Grotto Canyon Trail
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This easy hike takes you through a huge canyon with ancient wall paintings before leading you to a gorgeous waterfall.