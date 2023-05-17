This Alberta Hike Takes You Around A Mirror-Like Lake & A Stunning Waterfall (PHOTOS)
If you're looking for another Alberta hike to your packed summer schedule, this stunning trail around a huge lake that leads to a glacier and waterfall could be the perfect option.
The Bow Glacier Falls trail starts at the lakeshore of the impressive Bow Lake, a huge lake that looks like it could almost be a mirror.
The nine-kilometre trail is classed as a moderate trail according to All Trails, and it takes you through a ton of terrain from the lakeshore, up a staircase into the forest to a boulder field before you even get to the waterfall itself.
The trail is relatively flat too which makes it a great option for beginners with the only tricker parts being the stairs.
Once you get to the waterfall, you can get up close and personal which is perfect if you need to cool off during a sweaty hike.
Heading back to the lakeshore is the ideal spot to relax post-hike so make sure you bring a picnic or plenty of snacks to take in all that scenery. You won't regret it.
Bow Glacier Falls Hike
When: From June to October
Address: Bow Lake, Icefields Pkwy., AB
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous hike takes you through different terrains around the lakeshore, a forest, boulder fields and all the way to a waterfall.