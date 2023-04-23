This Easy Alberta Hike Has A Stunning Red Rock Canyon & Crystal-Clear Water (PHOTOS)
It looks unreal! 😍
Alberta is known for having some pretty incredible hikes but if you're looking to explore somewhere other than Banff or Jasper, this easy hike in Waterton Lakes is hard to beat.
Red Rock Canyon in Waterton Lakes National Park is a must-see if you're in the area and it's actually a super easy hike at less than a kilometre long.
Despite being just a short walk from the parking lot, you'll feel a million miles away when you reach the out-of-this-world canyon filled with stunning red rock, a stream of crystal-clear water winding through and stunning mountain views all around.
It's the perfect place to dip your toes and take in the scenery on a sunny day.
However, if you're looking for a longer trail, you can continue on to Blakiston Falls from the canyon which is still an easy 2.4-kilometres, according to All Trails.
Red Rock Pkwy is seasonally closed to vehicles but depending on the weather, it will reopen around May 1, according to the Parks Canada website.
If you're feeling more daring, Waterton Lakes is also home to a wild hiking trail that was named one of the "most thrilling trails" in the world by National Geographic.
Red Rock Canyon
When: From May 1, 2023, weather dependent
Address: Red Rock Canyon, Waterton Lakes National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This super easy hike leads you to a gorgeous canyon of red rocks and sparkling water set amoung the stunning mountains of Waterton Lakes.