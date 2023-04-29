This 7km Alberta Hike Takes You To A Stunning Glacier & A Sparkling Turquoise Lake
It's pretty magical!
Alberta is known for having some stunning hikes to visit and one hike in Jasper should be on everyone's summer bucket lists.
Mount Edith Cavell is just outside Jasper, around four hours from Edmonton and four and a half hours from Calgary. If you're planning a summer trip to Jasper or a road trip up Icefields Parkway, it's a must-visit.
You can really choose your own adventure too as there's a shorter 1.6-kilometre trail which leads you to a viewpoint where you can see glaciers and Cavell Pond.
From this viewpoint, you'll be able to see Angel Glacier between Mount Edith Cavell and Sorrow Peak above the turquoise waters of Cavell Pond.
However, if you feel more adventurous, there's a longer seven-kilometre route to the lake which offers incredible views of Angel Glacier.
However, Parks Canada recommends not travelling on the upper parts of the trail in the early summer as it is often wet and can be easily damaged.
But waiting until mid-July comes with the reward of being about to see hundreds of colourful wildflowers in the mountains so it's worth the wait.
If you're staying around Jasper, there are plenty of other incredible hikes to explore such as the Valley of the Five Lakes with various blue and green lakes to visit.
Mount Edith Cavell trails
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful Jasper hike has stunning views of Angel Glacier and the bright turquoise Cavell Pond. You can either choose a shorter 1.6-kilometre to a viewpoint or take a longer trail over Cavell Meadows.