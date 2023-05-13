This Alberta Hike Takes You To A Secluded Lake Surrounded By Mountains (PHOTOS)
The views are unreal!
Summer is sneaking up on us and if you're already filling up your weekends with stunning Alberta hikes, this trail needs to be on your list.
Eiffel Lake is a 12-kilometre hike that starts at the lakeshore of the gorgeous Moraine Lake and gives incredible views of the mountain peaks and an alpine lake.
For the first part of the trail, you'll head past the Moraine Lake Lodge and join the trailhead for Larch Valley. Switchbacks will take you up in elevation until you reach the lower part of Larch Valley.
From here, you can join the trail to Eiffel Lake where you'll head through a forest of towering trees. As you get to the end of the woods, you'll get incredible views of the turquoise Moraine Lake, mountain summits and even a glacier.
The magical hike feels like you're up close and personal with the stunning 10 peaks surrounding Moraine Lake.
Moraine Lake Rd. usually opens in June making it the perfect summertime hike. If you plan to tackle it in September, you'll be able to see the stunning golden larches.
From 2023, you aren't able to drive personal vehicles up to Moraine Lake, so if you want to tackle the Eiffel Lake trail, you'll need to book a Parks Canada shuttle, Roam Public Transit or a commercial bus.
Eiffel Lake Trail
Price: Parks Canada shuttle to Moraine Lake start at $8 per adult.
When: From June to October, 2023
Address: Moraine Lake, AB
Why You Need To Go: This stunning Banff hike takes you above the iconic Moraine Lake where you'll get stunning views of towering mountain peaks and to a secluded lake.