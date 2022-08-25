7 Alberta Hikes With Breathtaking Views You Need To Do Before Summer Ends
Catch them while you can!
As much as we'd like to pretend otherwise, fall is just around the corner and there's just a few short months until the dreaded snow arrives. But until then, there's still some time to enjoy a lot of Alberta's most beautiful hikes and make the most of those remaining summer days.
While it's definitely possible to hike in winter, there are some trails and areas that get closed off for the colder months meaning a lot of these stunning views won't be around to see in person until 2023.
You'll want to dust off your hiking boots one last time to take on these spectacular trails before summer is out:
Crypt Lake
Address: 101 Waterton Ave, Waterton Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: As one of the world's "most thrilling trails," Crypt Lake is well worth the visit. You'll pass waterfalls, climb ladders and crawl through caves before reaching the stunning lake.
Devil's Thumb
Address: Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: This hike gives you a birds-eye view of both Lake Louise and Lake Agnes and mountain views for as far as the eye can see all in one go.
Table Mountain
Address: Castle Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This mountain hike feels like you've reached the edge of the world and you'll get spectacular views over Beaver Mines Lake and Castle Provincial Park.
Tent Ridge
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: While it can be a challenging hike, Tent Ridge also has some stunning views over the Spray Valley. Take the clockwise route for a slightly easier hike and hiking poles would be a bonus because it can get pretty steep.
Vision Quest
Address: Clearwater County, AB
Why You Need To Go: It's a tough hike with some scrambling involved but once you get through it, Vision Quest Ridge has the most incredible view of the bright blue Abraham Lake.
Sunshine Meadow
Address: Sunshine Village, Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: While Sunshine is famous for skiing, it's almost home to the most stunning hike in summer. You can ride the gondola to the gorgeous meadow filled with wildflowers and towering trees.
Consolation Lakes
Address: Moraine Lake, AB
Why You Need To Go: This 6-kilometre hike is super easy and starts just on the Moraine Lake shore. You'll get stunning views of Panorama Peak, Bident Mountain and Quadra Mountains over the lakes.