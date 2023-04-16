This Banff Hike Takes You To 3 Stunning Lakes & It's Spread Across 2 Provinces
There are three different lakes to visit!
Hiking season is so close, we can almost taste it and if you're already looking to get mountain trips planned out, this summer Banff hike is the perfect spot to see stunning lakes, views and tons of wildflowers.
Sunshine Meadows is a series of easy hiking trails that start from Banff's Sunshine Ski Resort and if you visit in the summer, it's home to some of the most beautiful views around and you can literally walk right into another province.
To take on the hike, you'll need to head up the mountain in a gondola and start the hike from 2,400 metres up where you can take in the sights from a viewing deck.
There are several different routes so it's really a choose-your-own-adventure scenario with trails through the meadows leading to three gorgeous lakes and you'll cross over into B.C. as you hike.
As well as impressive views, the trails are also home to so many different varieties of wildflowers which are just as stunning up close.
It'll be a little while before you can head up to Sunshine Meadows as the snow needs to melt, but you'll be able to head up the mountain to hike and Banff Sunshine has not yet announced when the summer season will begin.
Sunshine Meadows
Price: TBC
When: TBC
Address: Banff Sunshine Village, Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: This hike takes you up 2,400 metres where you'll stunning views of the Alberta and B.C. mountains. As you hike, you can visit three lakes and you'll get to see thousands of wildflowers.