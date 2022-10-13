I Moved To Calgary A Year Ago & Fall Is Hands-Down My Favourite Season
Alberta really is one of the most beautiful places to visit but despite the majority of tourists choosing to visit the province in the summer, fall is arguably a way more impressive time to me.
As someone who moved to Alberta just over a year ago, all I'd really heard about fall here is that it doesn't really exist. Albertans often joke (well, half-joke) that it's winter for eight months of the year and summer for the other four.
However, we do get fall for a few short weeks and it's a pretty amazing time to be here. It's actually pretty warm, it's way less busy and it's one of the most magical places to see the fall colours in Canada.
Here are some of the reasons I love Alberta in the fall:
It's actually pretty warm
Calgary is one of the sunniest cities in North America so while the trees will start changing colour and all other signs point to fall, it's still pretty warm.
Most days you won't need more layers than a sweater and you can soak in those warm temperatures before the snow sets in.
The mountains get their snowy peaks
Despite it still being warm, the high-altitude spots like the mountains start to get snowy and that's when they're at their prettiest. They look way more impressive when they start to get a layer of snow and it might actually make you secretly excited for winter (just don't tell anyone).
The fall colours are incredible
If you're visiting Alberta in the fall, you'll get to see some of the most stunning fall colours across the parks. Seeing the bright gold larches is something you'll never forget and it's one of the most beautiful times to visit.
It's way less busy
It's shoulder season in the Rockies so towns like Banff, Canmore and Jasper will be way quieter than they are in the peak summer months.
If you want to visit Lake Louise, you'll be fighting your way through way fewer people. Hotels and accommodation will also be way cheaper.
There are tons of fun fall activities to do
Alberta still has all the classic fall activities too from pumpkin patches to haunted houses. There are even a ton of ghost towns across the prairies and mountains that make the perfect places to visit in the spooky season.