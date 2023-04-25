11 Celebs You Could Run Into This Weekend At The Calgary Expo
It's going to be a star-studded weekend!
Tons of famous faces will be flocking to Calgary this weekend ahead of the Calgary Expo so it might just be the best weekend for celeb spotting in the city.
The Calgary Expo is taking place on Stampede Park from April 27 to 30 and huge A-Listers from David Harbour to James McAvoy will be heading to the city as part of the festivities.
While fans will have the opportunity to meet the stars at meet and greets over the weekend, there will also be tons of live events and interviews where they'll dish the dirt on some of your favourite TV series and movies.
Whether you're heading to the expo or you just want to be on the lookout in the city, here are some of the biggest names coming to Calgary.
Andrew Phung
Calgary's very own Andrew Phung is set to appear at this year's Calgary Expo. On Saturday, April 29, Phung will be chatting all things Run The Burbs and Kim's Convenience and as a Calgary local, he's even hinted about revealing where to get the best Banh Mi in the city so it's a must for any Calgary locals.
Andy Serkis
Hollywood legend Andy Serkis will also be dropping in on Saturday, April 29. As well as hosting photo ops with fans, Serkis will be talking about some of his impressive film roles to date including Lord Of The Rings, Star Wars and Planet Of The Apes.
Hayden Christensen
Anakin Skywalker and Canada's very own Hayden Christensen is also heading down to Calgary Expo on Saturday. Star Wars fans might want to head to a very special event that evening where Christensen will be chatting all about the iconic film series.
James McAvoy
Scottish actor James McAvoy has been in some pretty iconic movies including the X-Men movies, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe and most recently HBO's huge series His Dark Materials. He'll be at Calgary Expo on Saturday and fans will even be able to catch an IRL interview with the actor where he'll talk about some of his biggest roles.
David Harbour
Everyone's favourite Stranger Things star David Harbour will be at the Expo on Saturday. As well as hosting plenty of photo ops to catch up with fans, Harbour will also be chatting about his roles in Hellboy and Black Widow.
Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio
Daredevil's Charlie Cox is set to be heading to Calgary Expo on Saturday where he'll be reuniting with his co-star Vincent D'Onofrio to give fans the deets on the show, the MCU and the upcoming Daredevil series in development for Disney+.
Bonnie Wright
One of the stars of the Harry Potter series, Bonnie Wright, will be around at the Calgary Expo on Saturday and Sunday. The actress, who came to fame as Ginny Weasley, will be meeting fans and chatting all things Harry Potter on Sunday, April 30.
Zachary Levi
Fans can catch Shazam's Zachary Levi at the Calgary Expo on Saturday, April 29. He'll be at the event talking about his iconic turns in Disney's Tangled, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel and more.
Harvey Guillén
What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillén is set to be at the expo on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The actor will even be part of a Q&A where he'll talk about both acting and voice acting in series like Netflix's Human Resources.
Danny Trejo
Hollywood legend Danny Trejo will be around on Saturday and Sunday. While at the Calgary Expo, Trejo will be talking about his iconic roles in Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn and Machete.