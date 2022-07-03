9 Restaurants & Eateries In Canada That Big-Name Celebrities Are Totally Obsessed With
Fancy going celeb-spotting on your next date? 🤩
Want to eat dinner next to Drake, Ryan Reynolds, or Blake Lively? These Canadian restaurants are the firm favourites of big-name celebrities and you could even go star-spotting on your next date night.
From authentic Chinese barbecue and dreamy homemade donuts, to intimate Italian dining and more, there are so many restos in Canada where you can eat as the superstars do.
Whether you're looking for celebrities like Simu Liu or Seth Rogen, or simply want to sample some dishes that are loved by Hollywood's biggest VIPs, Canada has totally got you covered.
And, even if you don't see any famous faces, the dishes in these spots are destined for stardom by themselves!
Sotto Sotto Ristorante
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 120 Avenue Rd, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This much-hyped Yorkville spot is Drake's favourite resto in Toronto and the rapper isn't shy about how much he loves it here.
It's had a shoutout in several of his songs and he has posted multiple pictures on Instagram of himself there, too.
He even took DJ Khaled there after-hours, prompting the rapper to share his own video of the food at the venue.
Minervas Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Pasta, pizza, traditional Greek cuisine
Address: 2411 W. 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Ryan Reynolds is a huge fan of this Vancouver resto, which he described as his favourite eatery "in the world."
Located in Kerrisdale, it's not too far from where Reynolds grew up.
The actor describes the cuisine on offer as being "incredible" authentic Greek, although it's also known for its hand-pressed pizzas, steaks and hearty pasta dishes. Yum!
Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Jamaican
Address: 104 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Jamaican kitchen is very much loved by both Shawn Mendes and DJ Khaled.
In fact, Mendes even brought ex-GF Camila Cabello here on a date. According to employees, when the couple visited they ordered almost everything on the menu, and particularly loved the Kale and Pomegranate Salad.
There's definitely a chance that if you stop in here, you may see a famous face!
Cartems Donuts
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Dessert
Address: 2190 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: While Blake Lively is from California herself, she's now pretty familiar with her husband — Ryan Reynolds' — home province of B.C.
She recently opened up about all of her favourite spots in Vancouver and this one is among her fave places not just in Canada, but all over the world!
All of the donuts are made from scratch and its business model is based on just three things: smiles, conversation, and donuts.
House of Gourmet
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese seafood
Address: 484 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Earlier this year, Marvel superstar Simu Liu gave fans a tour of his favourite restaurants in Toronto as part of a paid partnership video with Google.
Among his top spots were Tachi at the Chef’s Assembly Hall, Sabai Sabai and House of Gourmet.
Shouting out the last one, he said, "You can always find your way to House of Gourmet. It’s just such an iconic Chinatown restaurant with a massive menu that basically never closes.”
He added that it’s one of the only spots in the 6ix where you can get Ginger Scallion Lobster in the middle of the night.
Ask for Luigi
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Another favourite of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, this Vancouver-based resto promises intimate and Italian-inspired dining.
It specializes in fresh and handmade pasta, as well as "family-style dishes designed to share."
There are gluten free options available, too!
HK BBQ Master
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Barbecue
Address: 4651 No. 3 Rd., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Vancouver-born Seth Rogen recently appeared on the Netflix series Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner and used the opportunity to shout out some of his favourite Canadian eateries.
Among them was this hidden barbecue spot in Richmond, B.C., which serves affordable Chinese street eats, including authentic roasted pork dishes.
Whitespot
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: Singer and Canadian legend Michael Buble recently raved about one of his top places to eat in B.C. on his Instagram account.
He described Whitespot as a "legendary place" to have a burger and a caesar in Canada, using the hashtags "hometown" and "noplacelikehome."
Trattoria Nervosa
\u201c#ThrowbackThursday @Drake outside our Italian sanctuary... How many more days until summer?? #drake #yorkville\u201d— Trattoria Nervosa (@Trattoria Nervosa) 1427401651
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 75 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Clearly Drake adores Italian food, as this is another authentic resto that is among his favourites.
He's been spotted dining here on several occasions, with the venue previously telling Narcity that he regularly orders the Capellini Pasta with a protein like grilled chicken or steelhead.
From the drinks menu, the red sangria is his go-to.
