Seth Rogen Shares His Favourite Moments Filming Steven Speilberg's 'The Fabelmans' (VIDEO)
"It's nice when it feels like you're doing good work."
Seth Rogen revealed his favourite memories of filming Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans — from picking the director's brain to working alongside his co-stars.
The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical film inspired by Spielberg's own childhood growing up in Arizona after World War II and his personal journey toward discovering his love for filmmaking, according to TIFF.
The Vancouver-born actor plays Benny Loewy, who becomes an uncle-like figure to Sammy Fabelman, the character inspired by a young Spielberg and played by Gabriel LaBelle.
Rogen walked the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) red carpet on September 10 for the film's world premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre and gave Narcity the inside scoop on his three best memories from set.
"One day, I was just literally pulling up scenes on YouTube from War of the Worlds and making him explain how he [Spielberg] shot them to me," said Rogen as he paused to laugh. "That was a cool moment."
Rogen said he had "a lot" of memories from the film but working alongside Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, who play Mr. and Mrs. Fabelman was a highlight.
'Working with Michelle and Paul, honestly, again. There's the scene that we're kind of camping, and I'd say my other two memories are working with Michelle and Paul over the course of those days."
"I've known them both a while. Michelle, I worked with another film that actually premiered here! But yeah, it felt like good work, and it's nice when it feels like you're doing good work."
Michelle Williams also stopped to chat with Narcity on the red carpet and revealed her "laugh out loud" moment while preparing to play her role Mitzi Fabelman, inspired by Spielberg's mother.
"She had the most incredible laugh. There was a compilation of her laughing over the years that I would just listen to over and over and over again. And her spirit and her glee is so contagious, and I would listen to the laugh, and you can't help but beam because her enjoyment of life was just so maximal."
If you're itching to see that "good work" in action, The Fabelmans will release on November 23, 2022.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.