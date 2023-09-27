6 Toronto Restaurants From Netflix Shows Where You Can Eat Well & Relive Your Fave Scenes
See where they made Umbrella Academy, FUBAR and more!
Netflix has plenty of charming, fantastical and action-packed hits to check out on a regular basis, and while many of them are set in far-flung countries or made-up worlds, you might be surprised to learn some of these locations are actually restaurants you can visit in Toronto.
Toronto has a rich history of standing in for places like Chicago and New York, as well as other fictional cities and towns on screen. And while you can only salsa with Jason Momoa in your dreams, you can at least visit the spot where he did that in Slumberland by heading to Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York Hotel. And while you’re there, why not grab a cocktail at the hotel’s stunning Library Bar?
I recently toured six locations around Toronto to get a first-hand look at the Netflix shooting locations you can visit right now, and I can tell you that seeing these places in person is only half the fun.
Many of the shooting locations from Netflix shows are actually fantastic long-standing restaurants where you can eat and drink like you’re in a movie, and they’re absolutely worth checking out.
And if you do want to visit a set from your favourite show, Netflix is making it easy. The streamer just launched an online restaurant guide to the city and its TV sets as part of its dedicated Netflix In Your Neighbourhood website.
Not in Toronto? Netflix has also put together restaurant tours for locations in Vancouver and Montreal, so you can check out spots from shows like Always Be My Maybe, To All The Boys and Somebody Feed Phil.
So if you're in Toronto and you want to grab a beer at the "Moldovan dive bar" from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR, or you want to cosy up with a classic milkshake at the retro diner from Umbrella Academy, here’s how you can do it right now in your very own city.
Fairmont Royal York — Slumberland
Courtesy of Netflix, Josh Elliott | Narcity
Address: 100 Front St. W
Netflix's Slumberlandis a fantastical trip through the dream world with Jason Momoa's Flip as a tour guide, and you can actually visit one of the sets from the first episode of the show.
That set is the second-floor ballroom at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, which is just across the road from Union Station. You may not run into the Queen of Salsa or a flock of butterflies playing trombone when you go, but you will be able to take in a room that's stunning, with or without the CGI.
The ballroom also appears in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles and new Adam Sandler film You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, so it's a must-see if you're looking for major shooting locations in Toronto.
But the fun doesn't need to stop in the ballroom. The Royal York is home to the retro chic Library Bar, which serves up all sorts of classic and elevated cocktails. And if you can't get a seat or you want a different vibe, the nearby Clockwork bar in the lobby is also a beautiful place to sip a drink in the shadow of a giant Art Deco clock.
Regardless of which spot you choose, the Fairmont Royal York is a dreamy and timeless experience on any night of the week.
The Lakeview — Umbrella Academy
Christos Kalohoridis | Netflix, Josh Elliott | Narcity
Address: 1132 Dundas St. W
There's nothing like a classic diner experience and you'll definitely find that here at the Lakeview restaurant at Dundas West and Ossington Ave. They've got throwback booths, classic milkshake mixers and those cool chrome-rimmed stools that'll make you feel like you're in Grease.
In fact, the Lakeview has been a set for many films and TV shows over the years. Umbrella Academyused it for a few different scenes involving Elliot Page, but you might also recognize it from such films as Hairspray, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, The Shape Of Water and the Tom Cruise film Cocktail.
If you pay this spot a visit, I recommend sitting in the booth near the jukebox (pictured above). This is the famous booth where most of the scenes are shot.
As for those neon lines? Those were just there for a TRON night when I paid the Lakeview a visit. You can expect a more straightforward diner experience when you go!
The Rhino Bar & Grill — Sex/Life
Address: 1249 Queen St. W
This Liberty Village bar might be the hardest set to recognize on the list. That's because it was dressed up as a SoHo tattoo parlour for a Season 1, Episode 4 of Sex/Life, which actually did a lot of shooting around Toronto.
In reality it's a relaxed bar (and grill) with a faux rhino's head on display and plenty of great beers on tap.
If you're looking for a place to chill with friends or co-workers while enjoying excellent pub fare, this is a great place to do it. Just don't ask for a tattoo.
Windsor Arms Hotel — 13: The Musical
Address: 18 St. Thomas St.
One of the first scenes in 13: The Musical is shot outside the Windsor Arms Hotel, which doubles as the front entrance to a New York City apartment building. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but you definitely don't want to miss what's going on inside the Windsor Arms.
This spot is beloved for its high tea, but it also has a long history of hosting celebs such as Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba when they're staying overnight in Toronto.
With high tea, an elevated dining menu at it's in-house Gatsby Restaurant, spa services and a top-notch bar, you can feel like a movie star whether you're inside the Windsor Arms Hotel or just standing out in front of it.
Grace O'Malley's — FUBAR
Christos Kalohoridis | Netflix, Josh Elliott | Narcity
Gracie's is a beloved Irish pub in downtown Toronto, but this classic spot doubles as a scuzzy bar in Moldova in Netflix's FUBAR.
Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted all around Toronto while shooting this series in 2022, but Grace O'Malley's is easily the tastiest shooting location on the show's itinerary.
If you've seen the series, you might recognize Gracie's from the bar stakeout scene, which sees Arnold listening in on a conversation from a vehicle outside.
You can stop in at this pub for a beer, a meal and some live music, and we promise: you won't have to worry about CIA agents ruining your day.
Maple Leaf Tavern — Locke & Key
Netflix's Ontario-shot Locke & Keywas always heavy on the Canadian content, with several Canadian stars including Laysla De Oliveira and plenty of recognizable shooting locations around Toronto and the surrounding area.
Fortunately, one of those shooting locations is Maple Leaf Tavern, a century-old spot in Leslieville with comfortable vibes and elevated North American fare.
Those vibes were perfect for one scene in Season 1 of the show, which saw Nina (Darby Stanchfield) meet up with her husband's old friend Ellie (Sherri Saum) at the restaurant. The tavern is largely unchanged for the scene and you can pay this place a visit any time you like for great food (with a reservation, of course).
The cocktail list is particularly excellent, with plenty of creative twists on classic drinks.
Netflix In Your Neighbourhood Restaurants
Josh Elliott | Narcity