I Went To Mila Kunis' Favourite Bakery In Toronto & I Can See Why Her Kids Loved It
Fresh scones, anyone?
Did you know Mila Kunis and her family have a favourite bakery in Toronto?
The actress spent several months in the city last year filming the Netflix thrillerLuckiest Girl Alive and shared the best parts of being in Toronto in a December 2022 interview with Netflix.
Kunis revealed that she and her kids especially loved COBS Bread Bakery at its beaches location, and they visited so often that the staff would set aside treats for her kids!
Located at Queen Street East and Waverley Road, I decided to check it out for myself and find out if it would earn a spot on my own list of best bakeries in Toronto.
COBS Bakery pictured at Beaches location.Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
As I entered the bakery, I was greeted by the heavenly scent of freshly baked bread. The display case was brimming with all sorts of baked goods, from croissants to scones to danishes. My mouth was legitimately watering.
I asked the staff about what Mila Kunis and her kids preferred and was promptly directed toward their scones.
"They're usually all sold out," the store clerk told me. "They're the most popular products at our store."
I decided to try their lemon blueberry and double chocolate scones, and they really might've been some of the best scones I've ever had. They were light and crumbly and almost melted in my mouth with each bite.
Scones pictured at COBS Bakery.Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
The combination of the tangy lemon and sweet blueberry was perfectly balanced, and the double chocolate scone was pure indulgence. I also ended up buying their "famous" sourdough bread to take home, which was another recommendation from the clerk, who told me they're great for "gourmet" grilled cheeses.
I was blown away by the quality of the products and the excellent service. The only drawback was that this location is quite small and doesn't have any seating space. I was hoping to be able to enjoy my scone with a hot cup of coffee as I people-watched.
Unfortunately, all their products are suitable only for takeout.
But for $12.75 for two scones and a loaf of fresh bread, I thought the spot was incredibly reasonably priced, and it made for a solid bakery experience.
So, I would definitely recommend a visit to COBS Bread and trying their sensational lemon blueberry and double chocolate scones. And who knows, there will always be a chance of potentially running into Mila Kunis and her family!