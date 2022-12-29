8 Celebs Who Gushed About Toronto & Shared Their Favourite Spots In The 6ix This Year
Toronto got some major love in 2022.
Toronto got some major celebrity love during 2022 and these stars couldn't help but gush about the city. Actors and singers alike shared kind words about Toronto and some even shared their favourite spots to visit.
Drake, Jason Momoa, and Mila Kunis are among the celebs who gave Toronto (or Toronto spots) a shoutout this year, and here's what they and other stars had to say.
Kit Harington
Move over, Winterfell. Kit Harington, known for his role as Jon Snow in the Game of Thrones series, praised the city during a TIFF interview with Narcity.
"It's lovely to be back in Toronto," Harington said. "I'm really a huge fan of this city. You know, I've done two films here, I spent many months here, and it really felt like coming home."
He also gave a shoutout to a "great oyster bar down on King Street" and while he couldn't remember the name, Narcity contacted Rodney's Oyster House and confirmed that Harington had eaten there "several times."
Mila Kunis
In an interview about her film Luckiest Girl Aliveon Netflix In Your Neighbourhood, Kunis gushed about "just how family-friendly Toronto is."
"I loved it, my kids loved it. We lived in a place called the Beaches which is this teeny tiny little enclave and they had the greatest summer," she continued.
She also mentioned that she and her family went to COBS Bread Bakery on Queen Street East so often that "they would start putting things aside for the kids."
Sean Astin
It looks like Sean Astin (who plays Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings) doesn't just enjoy po-ta-toes and lembas bread. The star visited Toronto along with his LOTR costars in August for Fan Expo, and he couldn't help but gush about the city's restaurant Alo.
"The food was so good, I'm embarrassed for the rest of the food I ate in my life," Astin said. "The creativity, the things they would describe, it was artwork."
Tom Hopper
"I lived at Impact Kitchen," Tom Hopper, who's known for his role as Luther Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy told Narcity. "I used to eat there everyday, I loved it. I had them give me meals to take to set because I loved it that much."
Jason Momoa
Moma loves the Toronto food scene so much, he admitted that he "stole" a chef from a Toronto restaurant who now lives with him.
"Toronto's wonderful, cause I was there for a like year and a half, and I miss it, you know?" he said during a Netflix In Your Neighbourhood interview about his film Slumberland.
"I lived off Beaconsfield, so most of the restaurants I went to were on Ossington [...] I loved just kind of hanging out in that hood."
As for specific restaurants, he called Sushi Masaki Saito the "best sushi in Toronto."
Charlie Hunnam
TheSons Of Anarchy actor gave Toronto some major love during an interview with Narcity at TIFF.
"Toronto's my town," Hunnam said. "I spent cumulatively over two years of my life here. So whatever that is, I'm not very good at doing math on the spot, but you know, a good percentage of my life, and I just liked the city."
Drake
When it comes to food, you can expect to find Drake at this Toronto restaurant. The singer dubbed Sotto Sotto "the best restaurant in Toronto" during a phone call in a TikTok video this year.
He was also seen sporting a Sotto Sotto jacket recently, so you know his obsession with this spot is real.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
In a promotional video for his DC film BLACK ADAM, Johnson shared his excitement about returning to the 6ix.
"I am coming to Toronto, finally!" he said. "The Rock returns to Toronto, his home away from home."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.