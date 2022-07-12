Netflix's 'Keep Breathing' Was Filmed All Over BC & You'll Recognize These 6 Spots (PHOTOS)
These locations are breathtaking! ⛰️🎥
The upcoming Netflix series, Keep Breathing, is set in the Canadian wilderness and was filmed in breathtaking locations all over B.C.
Some of these spots might look familiar because there's overlap with Netflix's Maid filming locations and ones from The Adam Project, too.
The intense new series is set to premiere on July 28, and British Columbians will recognize their home in the trailer and its unmistakable scenery.
Netflix told Narcity six spots where the new show was filmed, so you can even go check them out yourself. From Vancouver Island to Whistler, a lot of the province is going to be showcased on-screen.
The six-episode limited series follows Liv, played by actress Melissa Barrera, who has her private plane crash in the remote wilderness.
The trailer shows some flashbacks of the character's life and lots of intense survival scenes of her alone in the wild.
Squamish
Scene from the Netflix series 'Keep Breathing'
The trailer for Keep Breathing looks like it's set at one of the iconic hiking trails in Squamish. The small town is right on the water and full of stunning nature.
Whistler
Scene from Netflix series 'Keep Breathing'
Known globally for skiing, apparently, this village is also a star in the new series.
While you're hitting the slopes this year, know that you might be walking the same ground as Netflix crews did.
Vancouver
The show was mostly filmed around the Lower Mainland and Vancouver, so anyone in the city can keep an eye out for landmarks while watching.
Mission
Mission is just an hour and a half drive from Vancouver, and the small city is stunning. It's no wonder they wanted to film at this spot.
Vancouver Island
Netflix seemingly loves to shoot on Vancouver Island, as that's where the series Maid was also filmed.
It's not surprising, though, since it has so many amazing settings.
Cobble Hill
This is a small community on Vancouver Island, about 45 minutes from Victoria.
Like all of the other locations, the landscape is stunning and makes for a unique filming experience.