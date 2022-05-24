Ryan Reynolds Opened Up To David Letterman About His Childhood & When He Decided To Leave BC
He said he was just going to get gas.
Ryans Reynolds just got real about his childhood and gushed about growing up in Vancouver, B.C..
In an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which aired on Netflix on May 20, Reynolds talked about how great it was to grow up in the Canadian city and shared when he left his hometown.
The intimate interview even took place inside Reynolds' own rustic home.
Letterman started off the interview by asking Reynolds about his childhood and growing up in Vancouver.
"Gorgeous place to grow up. Gorgeous place to visit," Reynolds said.
His favourite restaurant in the entire world is actually still in his hometown — which is a testament to how much he loves it.
Like many Canadians, Reynolds grew up comparing his home country to the U.S..
"As a kid, I always looked at America as this big, you know, shiny pair of pants down South — and Canada was this little hat," he told Letterman.
He also said that he ended up leaving university in Canada against his father's wishes, and moved to the U.S. to fulfill his dreams of acting.
Reynolds told Letterman that he actually lied when he left, and said that he was going to get gas in Blaine, Washington — then drove all the way to L.A..
Reynolds said: "It coincided with my first day of college. I walked in, kind of looked around and said, 'nope'"
He also admitted that he had anxiety when driving from Canada to L.A. to pursue this acting career.
Fast forward to the present day, and Reynolds has created an incredible acting career for himself.
He has even made his own hit movies like Deadpool and The Adam Project — which he actually filmed in his hometown of Vancouver.