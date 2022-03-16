Editions

'The Adam Project' Has One Of Netflix's Best-Ever Debuts & Here's How Many People Watched It

It's filmed all over B.C. too!

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy. Right: A scene from 'The Adam Project' with actors Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds

@slevydirect | Instagram, Netflix

Netflix's The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds has experienced one of the streaming giant's most successful debut weeks.

Viewers across the world helped the movie, which was filmed all over B.C., reach the number one trending spot with more than 92.4 million hours of viewing time.

The movie is now in the top 10 most-watched films in 93 countries, and leapfrogged The Weekend Away to reach top spot, according to data released by Netflix.

Netflix's global top 10 list for March 7 to 13Netflix's global top 10 list for March 7 to 13Netflix

Reynolds, who stars alongside cast members Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, and Mark Ruffalo, returned to his hometown Vancouver, B.C. to shoot the new Netflix movie, directed by fellow Canadian Shawn Levy.

The movie centres around Reynolds' travelling back in time to meet his younger self, played by actor Walker Scobell.

On February 28, the Canadian celebrity took to Instagram to post a cheeky video of his younger doppleganger in the show and captioned the post, "Set your time machines to fun."

The pair seem to have hit it off on screen and off it.

On Monday, March 7, Reynolds shared a post on his Instagram of Walker Scobell's sassy attempts to work some vaguely inappropriate lines into a Kraft mac and cheese ad.

It appears that Reynolds enjoyed filming in his hometown of Vancouver and the wider B.C. landscape.

During an interview with Netflix, Reynolds and Levy talked about how much they loved filming in Canada, where Reynolds also revealed where his favourite restaurant in the world is — a Greek restaurant hidden away in downtown Vancouver.

When you see the huge mountains, stunning lakes, and even the legendary rainy Vancouver weather, you'll instantly recognize the iconic Canadian scenery.

