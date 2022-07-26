Netflix Star Alexandra Breckenridge Compares Her Characters On 'Virgin River' & 'This Is Us'
She has a playlist for Sophie!
Netflix's hit series Virgin River released its fourth season, and it's filled with just as much drama as the previous ones. The star of the show, Alexandra Breckenridge, told Narcity what it's like filming in B.C., and how her role in the show is different from her character in This Is Us.
For anyone who hasn't binged the latest Virgin River season, get ready to see stunning West Coast Canadian scenery, and maybe have some tears well up.
The show gives you all the feels, and Breckenridge's character, Mel, has tons of drama going on, much like her role in This Is Us — as Sophie — who is Justin Hartley's love interest in the show.
When asked about how playing Mel is different than Sophie, Breckenridge pointed to her playlists, surprisingly.
Although she said that "they're both nurses" and that there are some similarities between them, she knows each one differently. Watching the two shows, each has their own unique personality that Breckenridge lets shine through.
She said that she approaches every script differently, and while Mel is the main focus of Virgin River from the start — along with her love interest Jack, played by Martin Henderson — This Is Us is different.
"In This is Us, Sophie is not the main focus, it's more the Pearson family," Breckenridge said. She added that in that show, she is more "facilitating the storyline."
To get into the character in her different roles, she said that she has "an energy and a rhythm that's different for each person."
"I don't write anything down, I don't think about it too much. I get the script, I know where they are, I know where they come from, and I sometimes have a playlist," she added.
While she hasn't quite figured out how to upload it online for fans yet, apparently Sophie has a playlist, from when Breckenridge appeared in the last season of This Is Us.
"Each song makes a lot of sense," she said.
Hopefully, she gets it up online soon, because fans everywhere are probably dying to hear it now.
If it's not already, one also definitely has to be made for Mel and Jack's love story, and it should be full of tear-jerkers.