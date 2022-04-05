Netflix Revealed They'll Be Filming 'Many' More Shows At This BC Studio & Here's What We Know
More series are coming to 'Hollywood North'!
Netflix announced that they're going to be filming a lot more premium content in B.C., so you can continue to recognize all the stunning filming locations from western Canada on your screen.
Vancouver is known to be a hot spot for movies and shows to film — bringing all the Hollywood celebrities to the Canadian city. Some exciting Netflix shows and movies are set to film in the next five years at the Martini Film Studio.
Netflix recently announced that it extended the lease for another five years at the studio in Langley, B.C.
"This means popular productions such as Space Force, Mixtape, Another Life and many other Netflix shows, along with its stars, will continue to shoot in Vancouver’s Lower Mainland for the foreseeable future," said the streaming service.
Netflix added that B.C. is a well-known film destination for Hollywood and as such has been dubbed affectionately as 'Hollywood North'.
The streaming giant has already taken to filming some incredible productions in the province.
Ryan Reynolds recently starred in Netflix's The Adam Project and came back to his hometown of Vancouver for filming. The movie showed off breathtaking B.C. scenery and recognizable locations throughout.
Maid, another Netflix production, was also filmed in B.C. — on Vancouver Island. The stunning backdrop of mountains and ocean stood out in the series, which even featured BC Ferries.
There are multiple series filming in Vancouver this month, including the second season of Firefly Lane. It's the perfect time to go out and spot your favourite celebrities on the streets.