Ryan Reynolds Constantly Made Dwayne Johnson Crack Up In 'Red Notice' & The Bloopers Prove It

If you thought the Netflix hit Red Notice was funny, the bloopers for the flick with Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot will probably make you crack up even more.

The streaming platform shared a three-minute video of the actors breaking character and laughing at various shenanigans, most of which are the Canadian's fault.

The video starts with Reynolds fumbling and dropping the precious Cleopatra egg, which made someone off-camera cackle.

It also shows various scenes of the Canadian actor absolutely making Johnson lose it with his rapid-fire improv lines and ridiculous delivery.

After Johnson breaks in one scene, he resets himself and says to the crew, "No, we're gonna get it right now, watch this," and then promptly starts to laugh again as Reynolds delivers his line.

He also made Gadot break out into the giggles, to which he jokingly called her a "f*cking asshole," which then made her laugh even more.

It looks like they had a great time filming!

The press tour for the movie was also pretty hilarious, with the actors playing various hijinks on one another.

Johnson hired a full-on billboard to make fun of Reynolds, which is only fair since he told the world that the back of Johnson's head looks like a "gorgeous penis."

The duo also bonded with Gadot over the fact that they're all parents to three daughters.

"Dwayne and Gal, we talk a lot about that and there is sort of a shared experience there that I think is pretty worth noting," Reynolds said in an interview with Access. "We love, love having our girls."

