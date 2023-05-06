Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gushed About His Time In Calgary & How It Defined Him (VIDEO)
He's been sharing the love for Canada!
Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently shared his love for Canada and gave a special shout-out to his time playing for the Calgary Stampeders. Bc
Johnson, who kicked off a CFL career playing for the Stamps in the 90s, called the experience "one of the most defining periods" in his life in a recent video on Instagram.
He also shared a sweet message for the iconic ex-Stampeders head coach, Wally Buono.
"Shout out to Wally Buono, the OG, the CFL OG, who was one of my great mentors. I love you, Wally. Thank you, man," he added.
His time with the Stampeders
After studying at the University of Miami and playing football there, Johnson was signed to the Calgary Stampeders in 1995. However, his CFL career was pretty short, when he was almost cut two months into the season, according to The Globe and Mail.
However, Johnson was then given an opportunity in wrestling in the U.S. and now he's one of the highest-paid Hollywood actors. According to Variety, he earned $22.5 million US for his movie Black Adam alone.
Johnson has a lot of love for Canada
As well as his time playing for the Stamps, Johnson also shared a ton of fond memories he has of being in Canada, revealing that his dad, "the 'Soul Man' Rocky Johnson," was born in Amherst, Nova Scotia.
After following in his father's footsteps and turning to pro wrestling, Johnson said he "wrestled in every major city throughout Canada,"
"I dropped blood and sweat, man, in every major city and a lot of small cities and small towns all throughout Canada too," he added.
"The memories were incredible. I cut my bones, I cut my teeth, and I made my bones all throughout Canada, man."