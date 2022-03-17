Michael Bublé Opened Up About His Son's Health & Got Choked Up (VIDEO)
"We've all gone through a ton."
Michael Bublé has been through a rough couple of years and he got candid about it on Stephen Colbert's show.
The Canadian crooner chatted with the late night host about his new album Higher and how he feels like he can breathe for the first time in years after Colbert hit him with a deep question.
"As you look back at all the albums you've done, I imagine each one to you is like 'oh, that point in my life, I can see what was going on in my life reflected in that album.' What is being reflected in this album in your life?" the host asked him.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert | YouTube
"God, that's a heavy question," Bublé said, to which Colbert quipped, "That's what I do."
"I am so grateful that my son and my family is ok and healthy," the singer said while appearing to get emotional.
In 2016, his then three-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. Thankfully, Noah won his battle with the disease, but it obviously took a toll on the entire family.
"We've all gone through a ton," the singer said while gesturing to the crowd at large. "No one gets through this life without dealing with struggles and pain and all of that."
Although things have been rough, it seems like the singer is finally feeling like himself again.
"I think for the first time in years, I think I'm alive, I think I'm breathing."
As for his new record, which is the first he's releasing after three years, he says you can hear the joy in his songs which reflects how he feels in life.
"This is an expression of love," he said about the album. "It's a love note to the world."
How sweet!
Bublé's new album Higher will be released on March 25, 2022.
