Michael Bublé Was Caught In A Very Suggestive Pose & It Made Ed Sheeran Crack Up (VIDEO)
"Doesn't everybody eat their corn like that?" 🌽
Most people have probably had a bad picture or two taken of them, but Michael Bublé bears the unfortunate honour of having his immortalized in a tattoo.
On April 1, the Canadian singer sat down on The Jonathan Ross Show alongside fellow musicians Ed Sheeran and Lily Allen.
The host explained that all three artists have a fanbase that is quite loyal to them before showing tattoos that people had gotten bearing the likeness of the musicians.
For Sheeran and Allen, the portraits were largely what you'd expect, but for Bublé, well, the fan picked an interesting reference picture.
Ross shared that picture with the audience where Bublé is seen eating a cob of corn in a rather interesting way, which caused Sheeran to crack up in laughter and lean into Bublé for a hug.
"... there was butter everywhere, so I tried to clean up the butter," the Canadian said of why he was eating the corn that way. "This a**hole paparazzi followed me all day waiting for that shot."
"Is it weird to be turned on by a picture?" asked Sheeran.
"It's some technique," said Ross, before showing the picture of the tattoo the fan got commemorating Bublé eating corn in that special way.
Ed Sheeran Can't Handle Michael Bublé's Paparazzi Slip | The Jonathan Ross ShowThe Jonathan Ross Show | YouTube
Bublé then slid down the couch in embarrassment, noting, "I've got four children! What do you say? What do you say to your kids?"
As for Sheeran, it seems he wasn't clear on what food Bublé was munching on as he asked him to clarify.
"It's corn," explained Bublé. "Doesn't everybody eat their corn like that?"
It would seem not!
While it appears the corn situation was perhaps unintentionally sexual, the Canadian has gotten weird about other food items in the past.
In April of 2022 while filming for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on a segment called "Food Court: Canadian Edition," he let people know that his relationship with maple syrup wasn't up for discussion.
"Well, I think honestly that's private. What I do in my bedroom is up to me," Bublé said, before telling the camera crew, "Just use it, trust me."
You do you, Bublé!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.