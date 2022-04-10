Michael Bublé Says His Relationship With Maple Syrup Is 'Private' & Has Advice For Americans
He also thought another Canadian treat was "something sexual." 😂
Michael Bublé recently visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and took the opportunity to get a little weird.
In a segment for the show called "Food Court," Bublé shared his opinions on various snacks and food items and was forced to pick between American and Canadian options.
"If it pleases the court, today we'll be talking about Canadian food, eh?" he said with a French accent.
When asked to describe Canadian food in five words, the singer was a little stumped.
"Unique, incredible, delicious, fattening... unique," he repeated.
Things took a racy turn when the topic of maple syrup came up.
"What is my relationship with maple syrup? Well, I think honestly that's private. What I do in my bedroom is up to me," he said before whispering, "just use it."
He has a few more thoughts about the decidedly Canuck staple.
"There's nothing more Canadian to make maple syrup toffee in a bed of snow unless you're eating ketchup chips, a little poutine, and you're making out with Celine," he shared.
Fair enough!
He also was a little confused about what exactly beaver tails are.
"I think it's like a Canadian donut or something," he said about the treat. "I thought this was a sexual thing but I'm wrong."
In the "Brunch Battles" portion of the segment, Bublé shared that he equally loves Montreal and New York bagels but prefers smoked meat over pastrami.
However, although it "hurts" him to say it, he prefers American bacon to Canadian bacon.
"Sorry Canada," he said about his anti-patriotic pick. "Last time Alanis Morrisette ever invites me over to have breakfast with her."
As for a Ceasar versus a Bloody Mary, the singer had a message for his American friends.
"Do yourself a favour. Go to Canada drink a bunch of Ceasers, get yourself all sexy, get a bunch of maple syrup, if you know what I mean, and slap those beaver tails around."
You do you, Bublé!
