Taylor Swift's Childhood Home Is For Sale & It's Cheaper Than Many City Addresses (VIDEO)
This could be Taylor's house (your version)!
Taylor Swift's childhood home is up for sale and it's listed at a pretty reasonable price, especially when you compare it to real estate in New York, Toronto or Vancouver.
You'd think they'd be tempted to leave a blank space for you to write your bid, but that's not the case! Instead, the home in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania is listed at just shy of $1 million.
The 1929 Georgian colonial home is where Swift first began writing songs and playing guitar. According to Yahoo, she wrote some parts of Lucky You, Teardrops on My Guitar and Love Story in the house, so this place has definitely seen some history.
The three-story, 3,560-square-foot home is listed at $999,900, and it includes five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Though the listing does not mention of Swift having lived there, she reportedly moved into the house with her family when she was in junior high.
Courtesy: The Eric Miller Team | RE/MAXThe artist and her family lived in the house from 1997 until 2004, after buying it for $280,000.
Courtesy: The Eric Miller Team | RE/MAX
Swift moved out of the Reading-area home to leave for Nashville at age 14, and the local paper covered the story about a young teen "moving swiftly towards stardom."
Courtesy: The Eric Miller Team | RE/MAX
Public records show that the house has changed hands a few times since Swift launched her music career.
Daniel Mashevsky, who bought the house in 2007, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that though the family didn't know that a celebrity had previously lived in that house at the time of moving in, they found that out soon after. People would often stop by and take photos outside the home after Swift became a superstar, Mashevsky said.
In her The Best Day video, Swift shows clips of herself actually playing guitar in that house.
Mashevsky told the Inquirer that when he renovated the home, he found several keepsakes left over from Swift's time there, including a special note that she wrote about a trip to Disney World.
"It said 'I love Disney World,'" he told the paper.
Who knows what else the next homeowner might find?