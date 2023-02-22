McDonald's Canada Is Giving Away Free Chicken McNuggets & Here's How To Get Them
They're available for a limited time only as part of a new promo. 👇
McDonald's Canada has another promo up its sleeve and it involves giving away one of its most popular menu items for free.
Fans of Chicken McNuggets can now stand to get a pack of six nuggets as part of a limited-time promo deal, and it's super simple.
According to the McDonald's app, people across Canada can get six free Chicken McNuggets with a food or beverage purchase until March 6.
But there is a catch.
This deal is only eligible for McDelivery orders, of at least $1 before taxes, made on the official McDonald's app. So don't expect to order a side of dipping sauce for a few cents and get a whole pack of McNuggets for free.
Another part of the deal is that there is a limit of one redemption of the offer per person for the offer period.
Luckily, the offer period ends on March 6, so you do have a little bit of time to enjoy those free nuggets.
The promo on the McDonald's app.McDonald's Canada
It's not often such a beloved McDonald's menu item goes up for free like this! So, this could be a perfect little add-on to your next McDonald's order and a great opportunity to give the delivery option a try.
After all, what's better than your fave snacks, along with some free McNuggets, dropped off directly at your place?
Just be aware that there can be a delivery fee, so there might be a few extra bucks tacked on to your order for that convenience.
If you're wondering what to order online to get those McNuggets, McDonald's has recently launched a host of new offerings including a limited-time Shamrock Shake.
It has also dropped a new dipping sauce as well as a $1 coffee promo this month, so there's clearly a lot to explore on the menu.
