mcdonalds canada

McDonald's Canada Is Giving Away Free Chicken McNuggets & Here's How To Get Them

They're available for a limited time only as part of a new promo. 👇

Trending Staff Writer
A McDonalds Canada sign. Right: Chicken McNuggets.

A McDonalds Canada sign. Right: Chicken McNuggets.

Kaedeenari | Dreamstime, Robert309 | Dreamstime

McDonald's Canada has another promo up its sleeve and it involves giving away one of its most popular menu items for free.

Fans of Chicken McNuggets can now stand to get a pack of six nuggets as part of a limited-time promo deal, and it's super simple.

According to the McDonald's app, people across Canada can get six free Chicken McNuggets with a food or beverage purchase until March 6.

But there is a catch.

This deal is only eligible for McDelivery orders, of at least $1 before taxes, made on the official McDonald's app. So don't expect to order a side of dipping sauce for a few cents and get a whole pack of McNuggets for free.

Another part of the deal is that there is a limit of one redemption of the offer per person for the offer period.

Luckily, the offer period ends on March 6, so you do have a little bit of time to enjoy those free nuggets.

The promo on the McDonald's app.The promo on the McDonald's app.McDonald's Canada

It's not often such a beloved McDonald's menu item goes up for free like this! So, this could be a perfect little add-on to your next McDonald's order and a great opportunity to give the delivery option a try.

After all, what's better than your fave snacks, along with some free McNuggets, dropped off directly at your place?

Just be aware that there can be a delivery fee, so there might be a few extra bucks tacked on to your order for that convenience.

If you're wondering what to order online to get those McNuggets, McDonald's has recently launched a host of new offerings including a limited-time Shamrock Shake.

It has also dropped a new dipping sauce as well as a $1 coffee promo this month, so there's clearly a lot to explore on the menu.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Tristan Wheeler
Trending Staff Writer
Tristan Wheeler is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on money and budgets and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...