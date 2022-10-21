Simu Liu & Superfan Nav Bhatia Bro Out While Showing The Raptors Love In A New Ad (VIDEO)
Marvel star Simu Liu and Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia were featured in a new Google Pixel ad and made sure to shout out the 6ix.
Both Canadian stars are well known for their love of the Toronto Raptors — so it makes sense the two were featured in the brand's latest ad, The Greatest Pick Up Game Of All Time, where a neighbourhood pick-up game goes viral.
On October 19, Bhatia took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video of him and Liu on set with the caption, "Just 2 crazy #Canadians in New York on set for the @googlepixel_us ad."
Bhatia said he was "learning" from the superstar on set, but Liu quickly reassured him that he was being humble.
"We're just a couple of Canadians out here in New York killing it. I'm with the super fan," said Liu.
The ad also features NBA stars like Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, WNBA stars Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum and more.
Toward the end of the video, Liu and Bhatia are seated on the sidelines, watching the game as Liu points out Jimmy Goldstein.
"Hey, Nav! Is that Jimmy Goldstein?" Liu asks. "Man really does go to every game."
"Yes, but does he have one of these?" Bahti replies, flashing his championship ring while wearing a Toronto Raptors Jersey.
Google Pixel 7 x NBA - The Greatest Pick Up Game Of All Timewww.youtube.com
In his Instagram caption, Bhatia alluded to the actor possibly sitting courtside with him one day, so fans may want to keep an eye out!