Simu Liu Hilariously Called Out Ike Barinholtz On 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' & Yikes (VIDEO)
"Oh my god, that's not what I meant!"
Simu Liu is returning to Celebrity Jeopardy! for the semi-finals and in a little promo for the episode, he came for fellow contestant Ike Barinholtz.
On Saturday, October 15, The Mindy Project actor and comedian shared the moment between him and Liu on his Instagram.
"October is the history month for this Asian-American ethnic group that includes Olivia Rodrigo & Jo Koy," said the question.
Barinholtz buzzed in, beating the Canadian celeb to the answer.
"What are Filipinos?" he said, which was the correct answer.
"What do you mean, what are Filipinos?" Liu hilariously asked the fellow actor which caused Barinholtz to collapse over in his spot.
"Oh my god, that's not what I meant!" Barinholtz said.
"What do you mean by that?" the Marvel actor asked, really grilling him.
"You have to answer in the form of a question!" Barinholtz explained.
"Okay," Liu said, looking at the audience. "Did you hear him?"
The official Celebrity Jeopardy! Instagram account also shared the clip on their grid with a truly iconic caption: "Oh no. Oh no. Oh no no no no no.."
The winner of the October 16 match will be scoring a cool $1 million for the charity they are playing for, with comedian Iliza Shlesinger as the third contestant.
Liu previously appeared on the show in September where he made a surprise comeback and even shocked himself with his win.
\u201cNot me WINNING CELEBRITY JEOPARDY and realizing I could no longer make my dinner plans later that day because I had to compete in semis \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1664159928
"Not me WINNING CELEBRITY JEOPARDY and realizing I could no longer make my dinner plans later that day because I had to compete in semis," he tweeted alongside a picture of him looking truly bamboozled.
We're rooting for you, Simu!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.