Simu Liu Calls Out Antisemitism & Slams 'People With Dangerous Opinions' Perpetuating Hate
He also said that people "must be accountable to their words."
Simu Liu has been a strong advocate for anti-racism, and he recently took to social media to share his thoughts on the antisemitic comments that have been circling the internet.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On October 25, the Canadian celeb shared a message.
"Unequivocally condemning all forms of hate racism and discrimination," Liu wrote on his Instagram story.
"Anti-semitism has no place in the world and regardless of the mental state of the people/persons uttering it, they must be accountable to their words."
He finished it off with some strong words:
"Let's not allow people with dangerous opinions to perpetuate hate through their massive platforms."
Simu Liu's Instagram story.@simuliu | Instagram
While Liu didn't specifically namedrop Kayne West, it appears the remarks are in relation to the recent string of racist comments the rapper has refused to apologize for, such as saying he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people."
As well as calling out antisemitism, the actor has spoken candidly about racism in Canada in his memoir We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story.
"Now, don't get me wrong, I love Canada, and I believe that it is a tolerant place," Liu wrote. "I've loved the range of people and the diversity of experiences that I've come to know in my home country."
"But at the same time, I have been called a ch***, and I have been told to go back to China," he continued.
"Canada is not unilaterally friendly, nor is 'friendly' even something that an entire country can be. Sometimes, it feels a bit like we try to cover up our uncomfortable truths with a veneer of tolerance and inclusion," he said.
Most recently, Liu donated his winnings onCelebrity Jeopardy! to Stop AAPI Hate, a foundation committed to standing against the racism faced by Asian American Pacific Islander communities that escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.