'Jeopardy!' Contestants Were Stumped By A Question About Ryan Reynolds & C'mon, Guys (VIDEO)
"On Netflix this actor known for his quick banter..."
It seems a recent batch of Jeopardy! contestants aren't avid Netflix buffs and Ryan Reynolds' marketing company Maximum Effort took the opportunity to poke fun at him.
On Sunday, September 25, the Instagram page for the Canadian celeb's business posted a clip of host Ken Jennings asking the players a question they were all perplexed by.
"On Netflix this actor known for his quick banter went back in time & gave himself a real talking to in The Adam Project," he said as the contestants looked at him rather blankly.
"It was Ryan Reynolds in that movie," Jennings said after the buzzer timed out on the question.
"Someone share their Netflix password with them," Maximum Effort captioned their cheeky post.
While Reynolds didn't fare too well as the answer to a question on the iconic trivia show, fellow Canadian Simu Liu recently won big as a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy!
On September 25, the Marvel actor posted a picture of himself looking quite flabbergasted with the whole situation on Twitter.
"Not me WINNING CELEBRITY JEOPARDY and realizing I could no longer make my dinner plans later that day because I had to compete in semis," he said of his victory.
\u201cNot me WINNING CELEBRITY JEOPARDY and realizing I could no longer make my dinner plans later that day because I had to compete in semis \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1664159928
According to Yahoo News, fellow contestant Andy Richter was in the lead for most of the game until Liu risked it all in Final Jeopardy. His gamble paid off as he was able to double his winnings for charity and it put him in first place.
"I don't think anybody was expecting that," Liu said of the moment. "Oh, my God."
It seems like it took a minute for the reality of the situation to set in.
"Oh, my God, I have to come back?" Liu asked.
We're cheering for you, Simu — and if Ryan Reynolds is the answer to any of the questions, you better get it right!
