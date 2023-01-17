Ken Jennings Butchered The Name Of A Canadian Town On 'Jeopardy!' & It's So Painful (VIDEO)
"To all those Canadians feeling slighted..."
The province of Nova Scotia recently got a shoutout on Jeopardy! but they don't seem to be too happy with how Ken Jennings pronounced one of their towns.
The whole thing went down on Monday, January 16 when a contestant chose "Small Town American & Canada" for $2000.
"For more than 150 years, traditional festivities have come to Antigonish in this province for the annual highland games," Jennings said.
Jennings pronounced the town as "an-TIG-ON-ish" as opposed to "an-tee-go-nesh," which Maritimers know is the correct way.
Despite the gaffe, the contestant Yogesh answered "Nova Scotia" correctly and added a good chunk of change to his lead over his two opponents.
Over on Twitter, Nova Scotians had something to say about the blunder.
"Americans if you are watching jeopardy the other day that's not how Antigonish is pronounced," one person wrote.
"Somebody on @Jeopardy please tell Ken Jennings that Antigonish is pronounced AntigoNISH and not AntiGONish," said another.
That being said, another user summed it up nicely.
"To all those Canadians feeling slighted or outraged over the mispronounced Antigonish on #Jeopardy, remember what Oscar Wilde said, 'the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about,'" which is wise!
And if Jennings had trouble with that town, imagine what he'd do when faced with these words:
"It’s fun getting fine Prairie folk to pronounce Shubenacadie, Musquodoboit, Antigonish, Kejimkujik, and Tatamagouche amongst others…I’ve been out here 20 years now entertaining myself with this and it never gets old," tweeted another.
Just don't make the same mistake twice, Ken! Nova Scotians are watching you!
