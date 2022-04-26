'Jeopardy!' Champ Mattea Roach Got This Clue About Canada Right & All Canadians Should Know It
Would you have gotten this right if you were on the show? 🇨🇦
The current Jeopardy! champion, Canadian Mattea Roach, got a clue about Canada that she responded to correctly and every Canadian really should know it too.
During the episode of the iconic game show that aired on Monday, April 25, the reigning champion — who is from Nova Scotia but now lives in Toronto — coincidentally landed on a very Canadian clue.
Roach selected the $1,600 option from the "To the 'N's of the Earth" category and it turned out to be a Daily Double. She had amassed $8,800 at that point and then wagered $4,000.
She had such an amazing reaction when the clue came up, swatting her hand through the air like it was going to be a breeze before putting her hand on her hip and smiling while host Ken Jennings read it out.
"3 of Canada's 4 Atlantic provinces start with 'N': Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, this one," was the clue.
After a brief pause, Roach gave the correct response, "What is New Brunswick?"
When the host revealed that she was right, the audience gave her a round of applause.
"I presume you could even tell us the fourth," Jennings then said.
"Oh, yeah. Provinces, probably. I'd have to think about it for a second," Roach responded.
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach continued her winning streak on Jeopardy last night, bringing her winnings so far to $352,781.\n\nAlso, one of her daily double questions was a nod to Nova Scotia (And Atlantic Canada) pic.twitter.com/NLBVw7ugBi— Halifax News & Info (@Halifax News & Info) 1650967255
During the Final Jeopardy! round, Roach had the correct response, which secured her the game, brought her earnings for that game to US$32,700 and extended her winning streak on the show to 15 days.
The category was "Names in American History" and when it was time to reveal her response, Jennings said, "She was good on Canadiana earlier in the game, how is she on Americana?"
Well, it turns out that her knowledge of the U.S. is pretty good considering she gave the right response.
As a Jeopardy! champion, Roach has earned total winnings of US$352,781 during her 15-day run, which is about CA$451,459!