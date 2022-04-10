Canadian 'Jeopardy!' Winner Mattea Roach Dished On The Secrets To Success & Her Strategies
She called the whole thing "a magical, surreal experience."
In case you've missed it, the Nova Scotia-born Mattea Roach has been ripping it up on Jeopardy! for the last week.
And, if you've wanted a peek behind the curtain of how a Jeopardy!contestant thinks, well Roach has been doing a play-by-play analysis of her appearances on the show.
"I secured the bag," tweeted Roach in reference to her win on Friday, April 8 where she locked down "an additional $24,200, Tournament of Champions eligibility, [and] a return trip to Los Angeles."
04/08/22 episode thoughts: \nWell, I secured the bag (an additional $24200, Tournament of Champions eligibility, a return trip to Los Angeles, and a chance to share a stage with the GOAT next taping)— Mattea Roach (@Mattea Roach) 1649537986
Mattea has been on a stellar run on the show having racked up a sweet $104,600 USD and winning four straight games as of April 8, which qualifies her for a chance to be on the year-end Tournament of Champions.
For the unfamiliar, Jeopardy! is a trivia game show played in three rounds – two multi-question rounds and one single-question round where contestants bet points after seeing only the question category.
For the familiar? Well, Roach does an amazing job of breaking down her thought process behind big strategic decisions during the game.
She's quick to explain why she bet the way she did in the game's final round called Final Jeopardy.
"I didn’t want to give up the symbolic value of being a six-figure winner either in the event that FJ turned out to be something out of my wheelhouse," explained the game show champion. "So, small wager!"
However, I was also thinking about ToC placement in the event that I went on to lose my next game, and I didn\u2019t want to give up the symbolic value of being a six-figure winner either in the event that FJ turned out to be something out of my wheelhouse. So, small wager!— Mattea Roach (@Mattea Roach) 1649538204
She also talks about why she chose to buzz in on questions or not on her Twitter. It's a wealth of knowledge for people who want to learn more about what it's like to actually compete on the show.
I spent two days out there, then another 2.5 days in LA before heading back to Toronto for a few days of rest before I would turn around and head BACK to LA to do the whole thing again. Just a magical, surreal, experience from top to bottom— Mattea Roach (@Mattea Roach) 1649538283
And finally, Roach says that being on the show has been a "just a magical, surreal, experience from top to bottom," and that folks at home are going to have to wait to see how she does on Monday, April 11.
Canada will be cheering you on, Mattea!