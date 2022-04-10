Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Canadian 'Jeopardy!' Winner Mattea Roach Dished On The Secrets To Success & Her Strategies

She called the whole thing "a magical, surreal experience."

Trending Staff Writer
Mattea Roach as she won her fourth day. Right: Roach discussing her roots in Canada.

Mattea Roach as she won her fourth day. Right: Roach discussing her roots in Canada.

Jeopardy! | YouTube, Jeopardy | Twitter

In case you've missed it, the Nova Scotia-born Mattea Roach has been ripping it up on Jeopardy! for the last week.

And, if you've wanted a peek behind the curtain of how a Jeopardy!contestant thinks, well Roach has been doing a play-by-play analysis of her appearances on the show.

"I secured the bag," tweeted Roach in reference to her win on Friday, April 8 where she locked down "an additional $24,200, Tournament of Champions eligibility, [and] a return trip to Los Angeles."

Mattea has been on a stellar run on the show having racked up a sweet $104,600 USD and winning four straight games as of April 8, which qualifies her for a chance to be on the year-end Tournament of Champions.

For the unfamiliar, Jeopardy! is a trivia game show played in three rounds – two multi-question rounds and one single-question round where contestants bet points after seeing only the question category.

For the familiar? Well, Roach does an amazing job of breaking down her thought process behind big strategic decisions during the game.

She's quick to explain why she bet the way she did in the game's final round called Final Jeopardy.

"I didn’t want to give up the symbolic value of being a six-figure winner either in the event that FJ turned out to be something out of my wheelhouse," explained the game show champion. "So, small wager!"

She also talks about why she chose to buzz in on questions or not on her Twitter. It's a wealth of knowledge for people who want to learn more about what it's like to actually compete on the show.

And finally, Roach says that being on the show has been a "just a magical, surreal, experience from top to bottom," and that folks at home are going to have to wait to see how she does on Monday, April 11.

Canada will be cheering you on, Mattea!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...