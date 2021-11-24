Ottawa's Winterlude Got A Shoutout On 'Jeopardy!' & Contestants Struggled With The Answer
Would you have guessed the right answer? 🤔
Ottawa's Winterlude got a shoutout on a recent Jeopardy! episode, but it stumped contestants.
In the 'World Capitals' category, players were asked the final question, "An annual event called Winterlude includes skating on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in this city."
Final Jeopardy!: "World Capitals" (11/23/21) | JEOPARDY! www.youtube.com
Every Canadian right now #Jeopardypic.twitter.com/loaFB959mq— Eric \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Eric \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1637715404
While the question is simple for locals who love to glide across the long stretch of ice, two contestants struggled.
The first answered, "What is Paris?" while the second contestant answered, "What is Amsterdam?".
This isn't the first time the show featured Ontario trivia that left people baffled. In October, the show had the question, "This Boredom Lab is part of the psychology department at York University in this Canadian city," and one contestant answered, "What is Montreal?".