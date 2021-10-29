Trending Tags

York University Got A Shoutout On 'Jeopardy!' & A Contestant Struggled With The Answer

Could you have guessed the right answer?

York University Got A Shoutout On ‘Jeopardy!’ But Contestants Were Struggling With The Answer
@yorkuniversity | Instagram

York University is getting its 15 minutes of fame on Jeopardy! The Ontario university's Boredom Lab got its very own question on the game show and stumped a contestant.

York University tweeted out a recording of the show on October 26 with a cheeky caption "Name a Toronto University that got a shoutout on Jeopardy tonight? If you didn't answer 'what is York University?' you may have missed it."

The $1,200 question was, "This Boredom Lab is part of the psychology department at York University in this Canadian city."

While the answer may seem easy to local Ontario residents, it did stump one contestant.

The first contestant paused before hesitantly answering, "What is Montreal?" A rookie mistake for someone who isn't from the 6ix.

However, the second contestant pulled through with "What is Toronto?"

This isn't the first time that Jeopardy! has given Canada the spotlight. Back in September, the show featured the question "This Vancouver Native Lent His Voice To The City's Public Transit In 2018."

While it seemed to stump the contestants, anyone from Vancouver would know the answer is "Who is Seth Rogen?"

