Tim Hortons Is Giving Out Free Coffee To Celebrate 'Barbie' But You Need To Have 'Ken-ergy'
Do you know a Ken?
Are you team Ken? Well apparently, so is Tim Hortons because they are offering "Ken-adians" another way to celebrate the much-anticipated movie, Barbie.
From July 21 to July 23, "Ken-adians" who are registered Tim Rewards members can receive a free hot brewed coffee in honour of the many Canadian Kens in the new Barbie movie, which stars both Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.
What's the catch? Well, sorry to those who don't have "Ken" in their names because this offer doesn't apply to you.
If your name is Ken or it starts with Ken, such as Kendra, Kent, or Kennedy, you will receive an offer in your Tims app to claim the free hot brewed coffee.
"If you're a Ken-adian, head to the Tim Hortons app until July 23 to see if you're eligible for a free hot brewed coffee on behalf of Tims and vibe on a Ken-ergy level like no other," the company said in an emailed press release.
It's not the first time Tim Hortons has celebrated Canadian Ryan Gosling. Back in 2013, the coffee chain made the actor his own souvenir mug.
The mug was made at the request of Gosling, The Atlantic reported, after Gangster Squad was out.
Gosling said in an interview that he thought he would've got a cup out of the movie deal and suggested Tim Hortons would be a good fit.
Tim Hortons then looked into it, and the Canadian coffee chain pulled up for the Canadian actor.
Gosling must've appreciated it, because he even brought up Tim Hortons when he was in Toronto recently for a Barbie pink carpet event.
Canadians supporting Canadians is what we love to see!
So if you're planning to pull a "Barbenheimer" this weekend by watching Oppenheimer and Barbie back to back — and if you're a Canadian Ken — you might want to grab that free coffee to keep yourself awake!