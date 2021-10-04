A Rare Toronto Sunset Will Happen This Month & You'll Want To Get Your Cameras Ready
The fall season is known for its warm and orangey hues, and a rare sunset is beaming down on Toronto later this month that will drape the city in a warm glow.
"Torontohenge" is a phenomenon that only happens four times a year, twice for sunrise and twice for sunsets, according to The Weather Network. It's called "Torontohenge" because it occurs when the sun aligns perfectly with the city's east-to-west streets as it's rising or setting.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson originally coined the word "Manhattanhenge" for when this same phenomenon happens in New York City. It's inspired by the summer solstice sunrises and sunsets that occur at Stonehenge in England. But instead of historical stones, you'll get to see the sun shimmering between buildings in the 6ix.
According to a Sun and Shadow Modelling blog for Toronto, this golden-hued effect will hit the city on October 25 at 6:18 p.m.
If you can't get enough sunsets, it will be the ultimate time to snap some pics no matter what camera you have. This golden hour for photographs will still be around for a week after, too, in case you miss the actual date.
