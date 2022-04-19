A Rare Toronto Sunrise Is Lighting Up The City This Week & Here's What You Need To Know
It started this morning! 🌅
Are you an early riser? Do you love catching the sunrise as you get ready for your day in Toronto? Well, you might just be in for a treat because a rare phenomenon called Torontohenge is lighting up the morning skies this week.
This event happens only four times a year, according to The Weather Network. Twice at sunrise, and twice at sunset, and this time around the phenomenon can be spotted at dawn.
So why is it called Torontohenge?
According to TWN, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson came up with the name for Manhattan (but called it Manhattanhenge) when the Sun perfectly lined up with the streets of the city. The dreamy effect is almost exactly like what happens at Stonehenge in England, except with tall buildings and not ancient druids.
According to a Sun and Shadow Modelling blog for Toronto, cotton-candied skies have already started draping the 6ix since Tuesday, April 19, just a couple of minutes before 6:30 in the morning.
Even though Torontohenge was at its peak this morning, locals can try to catch a glimpse of the rare sunrise for a week after it starts as the rising sun passes over.
If you're wondering if Toronto's weather could impact the sunrise this week, TWN is currently calling for sunny and clear skies on April 20th.
But, it will be the only day without clouds in the sky as the rest of the week they're predicting it will either rain or be a mix of sun and clouds.
The next Torontohenge is set to take place on Tuesday, August 23 just after 6:30 a.m., so mark your calendars!
