We Asked Our City Experts What To Do For An Awesome Summer In Toronto & Here Are Their Answers
Everything from mainstream to underground.
This season, Toronto’s buzzing and the city’s got so many activities with which you can fill your days. The only downside is it can be hard to narrow down your 2022 warm-weather bucket list, so Narcity’s doing that part for you.
Everyone knows that a memorable summer isn’t made by simply visiting the most popular spots or attending the trendiest events. It’s about basking in the moments that would otherwise pass you by, taking time to kick back and relax with good friends.
That’s how Coors Light sees it, anyway — and Narcity city experts happen to agree. The editorial staff took inspiration from this crowd-favourite beer brand to help you make summer 2022 the greatest one yet.
Narcity’s city experts narrowed down the best things to do in Toronto, from mainstream classics to the more underground gems only locals would know.
Whether you’re an art buff or a roller-derby pro, check out some of Narcity’s official — and unofficial — picks to make this summer last.
Check Out An Exhibit At The AGO
Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: At least one summer day per year warrants a trip to the AGO. An afternoon spent roaming through the fully air-conditioned gallery means that you can beat the heat, plus, this spot’s current lineup of exhibitions is unmatched.
Keep an eye out for I AM HERE: Home Movies and Everyday Masterpieces, or admire Toronto artist Zun Lee’s polaroid portraits of Black life from the ‘60s until the early 2000s — there’s no shortage of inspiration here.
Or Shop Local At A Unique Art Market
Address: 401 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you’re a patron of the arts, you know there’s nothing like actually taking home the piece you’re admiring. Bonus: supporting local artists feels pretty good.
401 Richmond is known as a cultural hub in the heart of the city, boasting an impressive selection of art from over 140 artists, galleries, festivals and shops.
Take a stroll through the various kiosks and gallery spaces, pick up a new decoration for your home and when the day’s done pop over to Gabby’s for a chilled pint of Coors Light.
Go For A Hike In High Park
Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This may be a popular spot, but it’s a great place to retreat into nature and get your sweat on. High Park is an oasis in the city with lush greenery, picturesque gardens and hiking trails for outdoor enthusiasts.
If you prefer travelling on wheels, you can also explore the paths on your bike.
Or Coast Along The Bentway
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tucked-away spot offers a setting for physical activity fit for urban insiders. Grab your pals, strap on a pair of roller skates and glide beneath the Gardiner Expressway like a true local at the Bentway.
You can rent skates by the hour. Before heading home, grab a bite and cool off with a Coors Light at another unofficial Toronto staple, Hunter’s Landing.
Up Your Selfie Game At Graffiti Alley
Address: Queen St. W., Toronto.
Why You Need To Go: Walking down Queen Street, you’re bound to notice a few people popping into Graffiti Alley for a selfie.
This Instagrammable backdrop is a shining example of Toronto’s street-art scene. While exploring the three-block stretch, be sure to keep an eye out for pieces from popular artists like Duro the Third and uber5000.
Or Soak In The Sights Of Selva
Address: 221 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON M5V 1W2
Why You Need To Go: The only thing that could make Graffiti Alley better? Beer. Yup, you can get the best of both worlds at Selva.
This glowing art space claims to be the world’s first multi-sensory restaurant, serving up a menu curated by the renowned Chef Nuit Regular. Its walls, floors and ceilings are lined with psychedelic art featuring tropical plants and jungle animals.
Immerse yourself and take in the chill vibes with a pint of Coors Light.
Check Out A Magical Mirvish Show
Address: 244 Victoria St., Toronto, ON M5B 1V8
Why You Need To Go: Broadway who? Toronto’s Mirvish theatres rival the venues you’d find in NYC, and the shows here are super popular for a reason.
While the ambiance of the historic Ed Mirvish Theatre can feel like a production on its own, consider getting tickets to a magical show like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Or Catch A Movie At An Indie Theatre
Address: 2236 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON M4E 1G2
Why You Need To Go: For anyone who prefers streaming flicks from the comfort of their couch, our city experts suggest swinging by an indie theatre for a relaxed night out.
Located in the laid-back Beaches neighbourhood, Fox Theatre is over a hundred years old. This retro spot shows new films and classics alike. You’re pretty much guaranteed to find your next fave niche film to gatekeep. After, slip away to a local watering hole like The Stone Lion Pub for a bit of grub and an ice-cold beer.
While you’re filling out your warm-weather itinerary, be sure to pencil in some time to appreciate the unsung moments of the season and sip on the Official Beer of Everything Unofficial, Coors Light.
This laid-back brew brings that mountain-cold refreshment Torontonians know and love — much needed at this time of year. The cherry on top? All the lasting memories that come from these moments of chill.
From rollerskating under a highway to dining in an artsy jungle paradise, there’s no shortage of summer spots where you and your crew can make the most of every second.
For more inspiration on how to have a chill summer in Toronto, head to the Coors Light website or check them out on YouTube.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
Credits for the cover photo from left to right: Fpro | Dreamstime.com, @susoskateco Instagram, @philktenor | Instagram, @siemarilyn| Instagram