Simu Liu Is Set To Host SNL This Month & A Slew Of Other Celebs Were Also Added To The Lineup

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran will be there, too!

Simu Liu Is Set To Host SNL This Month & A Slew Of Other Celebs Were Also Added To The Lineup
@simuliu | Instagram

The latest round of hosts for Saturday Night Live (SNL) has just been announced, and Toronto-born Simu Liu will be taking on the coveted role this month.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, November 2, to announce that he and rapper Saweetie would be the guest acts on the November 20 episode of the show.

"LIVE FROM NEW YORK IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT," Liu captioned the post.

He'll have some big shoes to fill in the hosting role, as SNL has just announced the lineup for the two shows before his.

On November 6, Kieran Culkin will host the long-running show, followed by Jonathan Majors on November 13.

And the other musical guests this month are also going to be killer. Ed Sheeran will still be performing on November 6 despite revealing last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and superstar Taylor Swift will return as a musical act in the November 13 episode.

It'll be Liu's first time hosting the show, and we're sure he'll do us Canucks proud!

