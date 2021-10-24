Trending Tags

Ed Sheeran Just Revealed He Tested Positive For COVID-19 & It May Impact Some Performances

Well wishes Ed!

@teddysphotos | Instagram

It's not the news we wanted to hear, but sadly singer Ed Sheeran has confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheeran took to Instagram Sunday, October 24 to announce that he is now self-isolating, and due to government guidelines, will not be able to attend his upcoming in-person performances.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone," Sheeran said.

His news comes just one day after Saturday Night Live (SNL) confirmed that Sheeran would be performing on the November 6 episode of the show. Sheeran was also slated to be a "mega mentor" on The Voice starting October 25.

At this point it is unknown which performances Sheeran is cancelling and which commitments he will perform from home.

Sheeran's announcement also comes just days before the 30-year-old's new studio album "=" is set to be released on October 29.

