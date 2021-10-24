Trending Tags

ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds' Birthday Was Yesterday & His Insta Was Flooded With Messages From Celebs

So much love!

Ryan Reynolds' Birthday Was Yesterday & His Insta Was Flooded With Messages From Celebs
@vancityreynolds

Happy birthday, Ryan Reynolds!

The Canadian superstar turned 45 on Saturday, October 23, and he received a slew of messages from his A-lister pals, which included, of course, some trolling.

Soccer superstar David Beckham posted this pic on his Insta story of the two men looking particularly dapper, alongside a GIF of Deadpool holding up heart hands.

After he initially posted a troll-y message wishing Reynolds a reluctant happy birthday, Hugh Jackman posted another pic of a visit he had with Reynold's and his wife Blake Lively.

Celebrity trainer Don Saladino, whose Insta profile says he trains superheroes for movies, also showed the Vancouver-native some love on his special day.

His 6 Underground co-star Adria Arjona shared a somewhat gruesome image of Reynolds holding a prop eyeball, saying "I spy a birthday boy!"

And social media personality Arron Crascall posted a collage of some of the star's biggest hits (and misses!) on his story, saying "Happy birthday to this god!"

Hugh Jackman Wished Ryan Reynolds Happy Birthday By Trolling Him Because Of Course (VIDEO)

We were all waiting for this!

@thehughjackman | Instagram

In true frenemy fashion, Hugh Jackman marked Ryan Reynolds' birthday by mercilessly trolling him.

To celebrate the Canadian turning 45 years old on October 23, Jackman shared a video to his Instagram story of a bunch of people on set wishing Reynolds happy birthday, including one person who actually said, "Happy birthday, Blake."

Blake Lively Just Tore Into An Instagram Account For 'Exploiting' Her & Ryan Reynolds' Kids

She did not hold back.

@blakelively | Instagram

Blake Lively just posted a very personal message on her Instagram, and honestly, we're applauding her.

On Wednesday, October 20, the Hollywood A-lister and mom of three took to her Instagram story to share a comment that she had posted to an account that allegedly regularly exploits "very young children" and condemned the use of pictures of her family.

Ryan Reynolds Posted A Pic Of Him As A Kid & He's Hardly Recognizable (PHOTO)

What a cutie!

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

It is objectively clear that Ryan Reynolds is a handsome man, but from the throwback picture he just posted, it looks like he's always been a lil' cutie.

The Vancouver-born actor re-shared an old post from his grid on his Instagram story on Monday, October 18, and honestly, it's quite something.

Ryan Reynolds Revealed Why He's Taking A 'Sabbatical' & It's Not To Travel Or Study

It hopefully won't be for too long, though! 😌

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @blakelively | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds has clarified what he meant after announcing that he was taking "a little sabbatical from movie making" and it's for the sweetest reason.

On Saturday, October 16, the Canadian A-lister posted on his Insta grid that he would be having a break from Hollywood after wrapping on the movie Spirited.

